Marilyn White

Surviving are children, Karilyn (Ed) Decker of Clarence, Roger (Pam) White of Calamus and JoAnn Jeffrey of DeWitt; 4 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, a great-grandchild expected in May; a niece and several nephews.

Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Denise Anderberg officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Calamus.