December 5, 2019
GRAND MOUND, Iowa -- Marilyn White, 97, died Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Wheatland Manor.
You have free articles remaining.
Surviving are children, Karilyn (Ed) Decker of Clarence, Roger (Pam) White of Calamus and JoAnn Jeffrey of DeWitt; 4 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, a great-grandchild expected in May; a niece and several nephews.
Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Denise Anderberg officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Calamus.
A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.