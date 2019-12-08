Marilyn White

Marilyn White

{{featured_button_text}}
Marilyn White

December 5, 2019

GRAND MOUND, Iowa -- Marilyn White, 97, died Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Wheatland Manor.

Surviving are children, Karilyn (Ed) Decker of Clarence, Roger (Pam) White of Calamus and JoAnn Jeffrey of DeWitt; 4 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, a great-grandchild expected in May; a niece and several nephews.

Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Denise Anderberg officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Calamus.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News