August 5, 1920-August 29, 2020

NEW WINDSOR -- Marion I. Keck, 100, of New Windsor, Ill., died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the New Windsor Presbyterian Church. Burial is in the New Windsor Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church where memorials may be left to the New Windsor Presbyterian Church or the Rivoli Township Fire Department. Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home in Alpha is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

Marion was born August 5, 1920, in New Windsor, Ill., to Jesse and Florence Doxsee Shroyer. She graduated from New Windsor High School in 1938. On May 29, 1939, she married Ralph W. Keck in Missouri. He died in 1990.

She was a homemaker. Marion was employed as a clerk at the New Windsor Post Office.

Marion was a lifetime member, Elder and Trustee of the New Windsor Presbyterian Church, where she served in the Golden Circle and the Dorcas Society, LNO club and Order of the Eastern Star, War Mothers and Rivoli Library Board.

She enjoyed playing cards, quilting, bowling, knitting and collecting spoons.