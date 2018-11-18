Marjorie A. Rettko

April 21, 1933-November 17, 2018
DAVENPORT - Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Marjorie A. “Marge” Rettko, 85, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 18th St., Bettendorf. Private burial will be Friday in St. Vincent's Cemetery, LaSalle, Ill. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church on Wednesday. Memorials may be made to the Kahl Home. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family.
Mrs. Rettko passed away Saturday, November 17, 2018, at the Kahl Home, Davenport.
Marjorie Ann Schwindaman was born April 21, 1933, in LaSalle, Ill., a daughter of Raymond Adam and Lena (Shortell) Schwindaman. She was united in marriage to William Joseph Rettko August 17, 1954. He preceded her in death on October 14, 2013.
Marge graduated from the St. Francis School of Nursing, Peoria, Ill., and had worked at the former Mercy Hospital as well as the Davenport School District before retiring in 1993.
Survivors include daughter Mary Ann Rettko, Davenport; son William (Julie) Rettko, Wauwatosa, Wis.; grandsons Nick Rettko, San Francisco, Vince Rettko, Milwaukee, and Andrew Rettko, Queens, N.Y.; and sister Jean Sale, Peru, Ill.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Robert and Raymond John Schwindaman.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Marge's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .