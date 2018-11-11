July 8, 1927-November 7, 2018
MOLINE - Marjorie C. Murphy, 91, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.
Funeral services will be at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline, at 11:30 a.m. on November 14, 2018, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Church of Peace, Rock Island.
Marjorie was born July 8, 1927, in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Harvey and Maybelle (Turner) Martensen. She married Robert Murphy on August 15, 1947, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on January 7, 2016.
Marjorie worked for Life Insurance Company of Virginia, Richmond, Va., and prior to that she worked at Modern Woodman, Rock Island. She was a member of Church of Peace United Church of Christ, Rock Island, and a former member of Pinnacle Country Club. She enjoyed playing bridge, reading, playing golf, and cheering on the Chicago Cubs. She also loved being with family and friends.
Survivors include her sons, Dan (Ann) Murphy, Omaha, Neb., and John Murphy (Cara Finnegan), Champaign, Ill.; grandchildren, Molly Winters (Aaron Mersmann), Mike (April) Murphy, and Sam (Meg) Murphy; great- grandchildren, Killian and Logan Murphy; sister, Jeanette Lemon, Moline; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Melvin and Robert Martensen.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com