November 7, 1918-May 25, 2020

ROCK ISLAND -- Marjorie Eloise Olson, 101, of Rock Island, passed away Monday May 25, 2020, at St. Anthony Care Center, Rock Island.

In accordance with her wishes, private family services and burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, Rock Island.

Born November 7, 1918, in rural Mystic, Iowa, -- the third daughter of Grover and Rissie Kaster. After graduating from Moravia High School in 1935, she became certified in Iowa to teach. She did so at Showers School in rural Appanoose County.

In 1938, she married Dayton Dotson. Their son James born in 1940. After moving to Rock Island during WWII, she managed the commissary for Container Corporation and also worked for Farmall and J.I. Case.

She married Lawrence G. Murphy in 1946. They forged a family with her son James and his daughter Gail Ann. In 1949, the family grew with the arrival of their twin sons, Jeffrey and Jerry. Lawrence died in 1953.