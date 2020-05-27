November 7, 1918-May 25, 2020
ROCK ISLAND -- Marjorie Eloise Olson, 101, of Rock Island, passed away Monday May 25, 2020, at St. Anthony Care Center, Rock Island.
In accordance with her wishes, private family services and burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, Rock Island.
Born November 7, 1918, in rural Mystic, Iowa, -- the third daughter of Grover and Rissie Kaster. After graduating from Moravia High School in 1935, she became certified in Iowa to teach. She did so at Showers School in rural Appanoose County.
In 1938, she married Dayton Dotson. Their son James born in 1940. After moving to Rock Island during WWII, she managed the commissary for Container Corporation and also worked for Farmall and J.I. Case.
She married Lawrence G. Murphy in 1946. They forged a family with her son James and his daughter Gail Ann. In 1949, the family grew with the arrival of their twin sons, Jeffrey and Jerry. Lawrence died in 1953.
She graduated from the Rock Island School of Beauty Culture in December 1956. Then, established the L & B Beauty Shop in her Rock Island home with her beloved friend Beatrice Dahl Strandlund. They operated successfully with a long-standing clientele until their retirements. Bea passed away in 2019.
She married Roy W. Olson in 1959. He died in 1974.
Eloise was an enthusiastic member of the Catfish Jazz Society. Also, a long-time member of First Lutheran Church, Rock Island. For 68 years she loved and improved her home and its flora in Rock Island, She loved sports – the Illini, the Cubs (especially Ryne Sandberg). She loved all music – especially jazz. Trained as a violinist in her youth, she also played piano, self-taught. Three part harmony was spontaneous with her sisters Elojune and Peggy.
Her family will forever cherish her legacy and be grateful for her steadfast love and support. She is survived by sons, James (Donna) Murphy and Jerry (Karen) Murphy, Rock Island, and Jeffrey (Christine) Murphy, Moline. Her grand-children are Lawrence Calmer, Dean Murphy, Terri Murphy, Cindy Wilson, Marji Boeye, Andy Murphy, Karli Meyer, and Julie Murphy. There are twelve great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, step-daughter Gail Calmer, five sisters – Genevieve, Evelyn, Elojune, Peggy, Betty Marie, and a grand-daughter Jordan L. Murphy. Also Shih Tzu, Max.
Marjorie's family wishes to express their Thanks and Appreciation to the entire staffs of St. Anthony Care Center and Heartland Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care of Marjorie.
