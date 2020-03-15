March 1, 1928-March 8, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Marjorie J. Winn Makeever Kerns, 92, of Davenport, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Davenport.

Keeping with her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and inurnment took place in Davenport Memorial Park with her parents. There will be no services. Memorials may be made to Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Marjorie Jean Winn was born on March 1, 1928, in Warsaw, Illinois, a daughter of Frank and Nelda (Wepner) Winn. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1946. Marge had worked for over 25 years at Urological Associates scheduling surgeries and doing other clerical work.

Marge enjoyed ballroom dancing at the former Col Ballroom, boating with her girlfriends, golf, singing with the Goldentones of CASI, watching NASCAR and Iowa Hawkeye basketball and football.

Marjorie is survived by her children: Michele Makeever-Kruse (Dan), Davenport, and Kip Makeever (Cathie), Santa Clarita, California; grandchildren: Kelly Voorhis Peterson, Chip Voorhis (Jana), Amy Makeever, and Sara Makeever (Cheryl); 8 great-grandchildren.