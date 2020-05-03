Marjorie L. Rasmussen

Marjorie “Marge” was born April 1, 1922, in Moline, the adopted daughter of John T. and Nina (Williams) Wise. She graduated from Moline High School in 1940. She was in charge of organizing and arranging all of their class reunions. The last one she planned was their 73rd class reunion in 2013, before she moved to Texas in 2015. After graduating early from high school, she planned to attend nursing school; however, she was too young. She was hired by Bell Telephone Company and worked there for four years as a switchboard operator and later as an instructor.

On April 9, 1942, Marge met her future husband, Wallace E. Rasmussen, of Summit Lake, Wis. Wallace “Wally” was in Moline while on leave from the Navy, where he served on submarine duty aboard the USS-11 in the Pacific and Caribbean. He was a Motor Machinist Mate Second Class, Master at Arms Fireman First Class. Marge had many suitors, but in her words, “Wally was the one who won her heart.” That is why when Wally asked her what she thought about getting married after only four days, she said “Yes!” They were married on October 24, 1942, at her parent's home in Moline. In 1960, they moved to Marion, Iowa, where they lived for 11 years and raised their three children (John, Judy, Jeri). In 1971, they built their home in Waverly, Iowa. They were so proud of this home and lived there for 27 years. While in Waverly, they were members of the Trinity United Methodist Church. Marge was a wedding planner for the church over 28 years and a member of the local Women's Society. In 1998, they moved back to the Quad Cities and lived in Bettendorf, IA. No matter where they lived, she made many lifelong friendships because of her outgoing personality. If you knew Marge, you knew she loved playing cards, watching movies, painting, playing the piano, telling stories and eating chocolate! She was always an avid Chicago Cubs baseball fan and was thrilled to have lived long enough to finally see her beloved Cubbies win the World Series in 2016!! But most of all, she loved her family.