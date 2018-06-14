Marjorie Pape

March 22, 1937 - June 12, 2018
ILLINOIS CITY — Marjorie J. Pape, 81, of Illinois City, passed away Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 16, 2018, at Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Edgington. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 15, 2018, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Burial will be at Illinois City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Summer Youth Mission Trip to Red Lake, Minnesota, or to the Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church College Scholarship Fund.
Marjorie was born March 22, 1937, in Buffalo Prairie Township, the daughter of Floyd and Dorothy (Fetters) Parchert. She married Gordon Pape on Nov. 9, 1956 in Rock Island. Marjorie graduated from Western Illinois University, Macomb, with a bachelor's degree in May 1960. Marjorie was a teacher at Morrison for two years, Orion two years, and Rockridge High School for 25 years. She was the first Rockridge High school girls athletics coach, coaching basketball and volleyball.
Marjorie was an active member of Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church serving in various capacities, including an Elder, Deacon, and operating the Rockridge Community Church Pantry. She was a member of the Illinois Retired Teachers and the Blackhawk Unit Retired Teachers.
Marjorie volunteered as a “Hospital Mom” for KAABA. She enjoyed gardening and reading.
Marjorie is survived by her sons, Martin (Tabitha) Pape, Illinois City, and John (Brenda) Pape, Oskaloosa, Iowa; granddaughter, Marjorie “Maggie” Pape, Illinois City; siblings, Diane Smith, Illinois City, John (Evelyn) Parchert, Andalusia, and Eileen (Steve) Ellsworth, Muscatine; nieces and nephews, Loleta Griffin, Gary Parchert, Dan Parchert, Carla Long, Jim Hayes, Dawn Carrillo, Dave Parchert, and their families; and sister-in-law, Delores Pape and her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Pape; parents; brother and sister-in-law, Sheldon and Martha Parchert; infant twin brother, David Parchert, and nephew, Greg Smith.
