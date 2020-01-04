March 14, 1954-December 31, 2019

EAST MOLINE -- Mark A. Arndt, 65, of East Moline, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at home.

A celebration of life service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Colona-Green Rock American Legion in Colona. Cremation has been accorded, Committal services are 10 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at Rock Island National Cemetery with military honors. Those wishing to attend the graveside service, should arrive by 9:30 a.m. at the Van Hoe Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Mark was born on March 14, 1954, in Davenport, a son of Arthur and Elizabeth (Reppich) Arndt. He graduated from Davenport Central High School, and later served our country honorably in the U.S. Army from 1972-1975. Mark married the love of his life, Lynn McIntire on November 5, 1993, in Davenport.

He worked at Coca-Cola in Davenport for 20 years, and then CPC Logistics, also in Davenport for another 20 years. He enjoyed reading, especially Steven King, traveling, vacationing in WY, GA, and TX, exploring museums, golfing, collecting John Deere model trucks, and was the best cookie taster. He was known for his infamous hat collection, and for his artistic abilities.

Mark loved his wife and family.