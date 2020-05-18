× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 18, 1941-May 15, 2020

MOLINE -- Mark E. Dorbeck, 78, of Moline, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan, were his live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 246, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Disease Research or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Mark was born June 18, 1941, in Moline, the son of Herbert and Pauline (Rekiere) Dorbeck. He married Margaret E. Enright on November 6, 1965, at St. Ambrose Church, Erie.

Mark was a 1960 Alleman High School graduate. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran having served in the Korean War.

Mark retired in 2011 from the Milan Quick Lube where he was the owner/operator for 20 years. After his retirement, he worked at East Moline Sheet Metal and he previously worked 25 years at IH Farmall.

Mark was a member of Kabba Shrine, Black Hawk Shrine Club, Masonic Lodge, American Legion Post 246, Moline and the Milan Gun Club.