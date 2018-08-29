July 6, 1940 — August 27, 2018
DAVENPORT — Mark "Gene" Ehlers, 78, of Davenport, passed away Monday, August 27, 2018, at Genesis East Hospital. Per his wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, August 31, 2018, at Runge Mortuary. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 22, 2018, at First Presbyterian Church, East Moline, with a visitation an hour prior. A luncheon will follow the service. Inurnment will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be left to First Presbyterian Church.
Gene was born July 6, 1940, in Davenport, to George and Mary (Reeder) Ehlers. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1958. He enlisted in the Army National Guard. In 1969, Gene was united in marriage to Marty Ingwersen, together they had a son, Mark. They later divorced. Gene was united in marriage to Carolyn (Hennessey) Hart on June 17, 1985, in East Moline. Gene worked for 30 years as a Civil Engineer for the City of Rock Island, retiring in 1995.
Gene enjoyed woodworking, gardening, landscaping, and attending River Bandits baseball games. He and his wife, Carolyn, spent most Friday nights having dinner with a close circle of friends. He was a car enthusiast, video poker player, and above all an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. But most importantly he enjoyed being home with his wife and staying in touch with his family.
Survivors include his son, Mark Ehlers, Las Vegas, NV; step-children, Lynne (Jim) Bullock, Davenport, Tony Hart, Chicago, Candy (Eric) Hart-Echols, Davenport, Todd (Tammy) Hart, Big Lake MN, and Gregory Holman, Onalaska, WI; eleven grandchildren; sister, Nancy (Jim) Ryan, Mesa, AZ; sister-in-law, Margaret Ehlers, Tampa, FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Carolyn, brother, Richard, two step-daughters and a step-son.