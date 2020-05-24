× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 18, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Mark Minnick, a longtime resident of Bettendorf, died peacefully on Sunday, May 18th, 2020.

His passing came after a lifetime of love, warmth, and passion for all the pleasures available to a father, grandfather, great-grandfather and husband. His zeal for the human comforts of a meal, a hug, black coffee and scotch whisky were his pleasures in between his duties as a family man and a consummate newsman.

Private services were held and memorials may be in Mark's name to a journalism scholarship of their choice. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mark's enthusiasms included golf, witty humorists, radio programs, jazz, and the Iowa State Cyclones. He pursued a career as a newsman, spending the bulk of his career at WOC in its many broadcasting locations in the Quad Cities. As a Jack Shelley award-winning broadcaster, he achieved many great honors, although his chief honor was to interview President Ronald Reagan.