October 20, 1956-July 29, 2018
DAVENPORT — Mark R. Jett, 62, of Davenport, Iowa, died Sunday, July 29, 2018, at ManorCare Health Services, Davenport.
A memorial visitation will be 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, immediately followed by burial at Rock Island National Cemetery.
Mark was born October 20, 1956, in Springfield, Illinois, the son of Richard and Norene (Smith) Jett. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
Among survivors are his daughter, Marissa Holan Jett of Bettendorf; a grandson, Owen Jett; and a brother, Samuel Jett of Davenport.