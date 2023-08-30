Mark Schanze

May 26, 1978 - August 28, 2023

Mark Schanze, 45, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until noon Friday, September 1, 2023, at Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound. A Graveside Service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Grand Mound.

Mark was born May 26, 1978, to David and Mary Ann (Claeys) Schanze of Grand Mound. He graduated from Central Community Schools in DeWitt, and served in the U.S. Army. He was employed at Plasti-Paint Inc.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound.

A full obituary is available at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.