August 9, 1952-November 25, 2019
ROCK ISLAND -- Mark W. Border, 67, of Rock Island, formerly of Orion, died Monday, November 25, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline, with a masonic service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital.
Mark was born on August 9, 1952, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Norman W. and Dorothy L. (Stokes) Border. He married Denise Mathias on October 11, 1975, in Moline. He received his bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University and a master's degree from St. Ambrose University. Mark had 42 years of service as a U.S. Army Civilian most recently with the Army Sustainment Command.
Mark was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Orion where he served on various committees. Mark was past chairman of Sherman Lodge 535 AF & AM, Orion and Past chairman of the Advisory Board of Rainbow Girls. He was a 32nd degree mason with the Scottish Rites and Coordinate Bodies Valley of Moline. Mark was active with the Society of Manufacturing Engineers and a member of Phi Kappa Phi honor society of Western Illinois Chapter. He also enjoyed his time with the Q.C. Cruisers.
Survivors include his wife, Denise of Rock Island; son, Nicholas (Jennifer) Border of Orion; grandchildren, Katelyn, Caroline, and Joseph William Border; sister, Patricia (Michael) Walters of LaGrange, Ky.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Valerie Caulkins.
