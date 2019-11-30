August 9, 1952-November 25, 2019

ROCK ISLAND -- Mark W. Border, 67, of Rock Island, formerly of Orion, died Monday, November 25, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline, with a masonic service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital.

Mark was born on August 9, 1952, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Norman W. and Dorothy L. (Stokes) Border. He married Denise Mathias on October 11, 1975, in Moline. He received his bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University and a master's degree from St. Ambrose University. Mark had 42 years of service as a U.S. Army Civilian most recently with the Army Sustainment Command.