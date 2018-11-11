November 27, 1952-November 5, 2018
ROCK ISLAND - Funeral services for Mark W. Jones, 65, of Rock Island will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary. Burial will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion #26. Family will greet friends on Tuesday from 9:30 am to service time.
Mark passed away on Monday, November 5, 2018, at Generations at Rock Island, Rock Island.
Mark William Jones was born on November 27, 1952, in Davenport, the son of Marlow and Phyllis (Erdahl) Jones. He married Rosemary Shaw on August 27, 1971, in Davenport. They were later divorced. He then married Sally Richards on December 19, 2009, in Davenport.
Mark served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era on the U.S.S. Hancock as a Flight Deck Firefighter. Upon his return, Mark worked for his father as a boat mechanic at Mars Marine and Dive Shop and as a rescue diver for the City of Davenport. He later worked maintenance at Oscar Mayer until his retirement.
Survivors include his wife; Sally of Davenport, son; Forrest Jones of Davenport, daughter; Jennifer (Justin) Brewer of Blue Grass, step-daughter; Robin Swanson of Davenport, five grandchildren; Tyler, Summer, Zackery, Amber, and Merideth, brothers; Mike (Wendy) Jones of Davenport and Scott Jones of Bettendorf.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Dennis Jones.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
