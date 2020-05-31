× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 5, 1952-May 28, 2020

DAVENPORT --Mark Whitney Tague, or “Whit” as he was affectionately known by those close to him, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the age of 67.

A gathering to celebrate Mark's life will be announced at a later date. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Whit, a former resident of Davenport, was more than just a “local” there. He was an integral part of every campfire story, barbecue, fishing trip, and fond memory for so many lifelong residents of the West End. Whit proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps for two years, and afterward, spent many years working custodial and carpentry jobs.

Whit was a fierce fighter to the very end, having survived a massive stroke in 2009, but his heart was always soft through and through. He was a former Golden Gloves boxer with Pena's Boxing Club, a formidable competitor in the area pick circuit, and a diehard Hawkeye fan.