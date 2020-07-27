May 11, 1934-July 25, 2020
MOLINE -- Marlene Faye Deffenbaugh, 86, of Moline, formerly of Milan, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at UPH – Trinity Rock Island.
A private family funeral service will be Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Milan. A public visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Memorials in care of Trinity United Methodist Church, Milan. Burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.
Marlene was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on May 11, 1934, a daughter of Orville Spencer and Eunice Faye Dill Dorland. She graduated from Wilson High School in Cedar Rapids, class of 1952. She worked for insurance company briefly before attending and graduating from the University of Iowa where she received a bachelor's degree in speech and drama.
Marlene married Merlin Thomas Deffenbaugh on July 20, 1963, at Asbury Methodist Church, Bettendorf, Iowa. He preceded her in death on August 25, 2000.
Marlene made a career of teaching. She taught at DeWitt High School from 1958-1959 and then taught drama, speech and theater at Bettendorf High School from 1959-1966 before taking a break to raise her two children. Marlene went back to work at Acme Piano and Organ at South Park Mall, Moline. She then taught at Rockridge High School where she worked 12 years and retired in 2002.
Marlene was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Milan, where she was very involved in church activities, including directing the choir. She was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles for many years. Marlene enjoyed music, poetry and spending time with her cat, Marty.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Mark Roger Deffenbaugh, Milan, Marilyn Faye (Matt) Voelcker, Moline; grandsons, Robert T. (Savanna) Stover, Ryan J. Stover, Jonathan S. (Shelby) Stover, Joshua M. Stover and Jesse (Amanda Fowler) Stark; great-grandchildren, Ben, Mercedes, Melanie, Jacksen, Samuel and Levi with one great-granddaughter on the way who will be named, Hazel Faye; and special caregiver and friend, Sue Troutman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brothers, James and John Dorland.
Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy made be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com
