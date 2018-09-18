Marlene Harmsen

July 26, 1932 — Sept. 16, 2018
WALCOTT — Marlene A. Harmsen, 86, formerly of Walcott, passed away Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island, after an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at Runge Mortuary, Davenport, on Sept. 21, 2018, at noon with visitation one hour prior to funeral services. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemorturary.com. Donations can be made to JDRF or HDC, Davenport.
Marlene was born July 26, 1932, in Scott County to Richard and Verna (Illian) Puck. She married Elwood (Woody) Harmsen on Feb. 24, 1951, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Woody died August 2, 1989, in Iowa City. Marlene and Woody farmed south of Walcott for 29 years. Marlene is a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Walcott Legion Auxiliary. She was a former member of the Women of the Moose and Singles in Agriculture. Marlene was formally employed at Davenport Osteopathic Hospital for 17 years as nurse assistant. Additionally, Marlene was employed as a CNA at Ridgecrest Village for 25 years.
Marlene is survived by sisters, Leila Dittmer, Veronna (Tootie) Sorgenfrey and Jean (Wally) Kelding; children, David (Monica) Harmsen, Mary (Tom) Burmeister, Rita, (Ron) Fick and James (Lou Ann) Harmsen; grandchildren, Jill (Matt) Trannel, Kay (Bret) Dahlquist, Jon Burmeister, Ryan (Manisha) Harmsen, Lindsey (Chris) Gansemer, Brian Fick, Lee (Jordyn) Burmeister, Lacey Harmsen, Tyler Harmsen, Brent Fick, Garrett, (Kristyn) Harmsen; great-grandchildren, Braden, Callen, Hannah, Greysen and Kaleb.
Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Woody, her son, Wayne, her parents, sisters, Eileen Petersen and Eunice Puck.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heartland Health Care Center — Moline, Arcadia Unit for their excellent care of Marlene during her stay.