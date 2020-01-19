Marlene Helen Scott

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marlene was a member of and/or volunteer for Pilot Club of Moline, Trinity Hospital Auxiliary, Colonel Davenport Historical Foundation, National Association Retired Federal Employees, American Association of Retired People, Friends of Rock Island Library, St. James Lutheran Church, a charter member of the Henry Farnam Dinner Committee, an affiliate of River Action and the American Scandinavian Association at Augustana. She was an enthusiastic seller of nuts for the Pilot Club fundraiser, initiated the raffle and sold raffle tickets at the annual Henry Farnam Dinner and regularly volunteered in the Trinity Hospital and Colonel Davenport Gift Shops.

In the 1950's, Marlene began her love of travel by vacationing in Michigan with her Aunt Marj, Uncle Bror and cousin, Marcia. And this was only the beginning. Marlene traveled to all 50 states and several foreign countries often with her friend, Rose, enjoying group tours. While married to Bob the family took “trailer” vacations. Later, when Brad and Deb moved to Florida she enjoyed visiting them for holidays.

She loved to go out to eat with her many friends especially “The Tuesday Villa Girls.” She adopted from her Uncle Bror's family and savored Swedish potato sausage and whiskey cookies. Along with Aunt Mary, she hosted sumptuous family holiday meals.