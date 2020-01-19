January 7, 1936-January 13, 2020
ROCK ISLAND -- Marlene Helen Scott, 84, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, after a valiant battle with Parkinson's disease, in Silver Cross Health & Rehabilitation Pavilion, Friendship Manor in Rock Island.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at a future date. Memorials may be made to the Pilot Club of Moline or River Action in Davenport. Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.
Marlene was born January 7, 1936, in Rock Island, Ill., the daughter of Florence Alma Dolph Neth and Fred P. Neth. She married Bob L. Scott on January 3, 1954, in Rock Island. Two sons were born; Braden Lance and Brian Michael. Bob and Marlene later divorced. Marlene was a strong supportive mother to her boys including being an active PTA member to caring for Brian during his battle with cancer.
In her early years, she worked with her mother, Florence, and her Aunt Mary in the Two Sisters Restaurant in Milan. She is a 1953 graduate of the Villa de Chantal and attended Augustana College and Black Hawk College. After graduation, she worked at Northwestern Bell in Davenport, Sears Department Store in Moline and the Stanley Fruit Company in Milan. She then worked at TACOM - ACALA, Rock Island Arsenal, as a Logistic Management Specialist retiring in 1999 after 30 years.
Marlene was a member of and/or volunteer for Pilot Club of Moline, Trinity Hospital Auxiliary, Colonel Davenport Historical Foundation, National Association Retired Federal Employees, American Association of Retired People, Friends of Rock Island Library, St. James Lutheran Church, a charter member of the Henry Farnam Dinner Committee, an affiliate of River Action and the American Scandinavian Association at Augustana. She was an enthusiastic seller of nuts for the Pilot Club fundraiser, initiated the raffle and sold raffle tickets at the annual Henry Farnam Dinner and regularly volunteered in the Trinity Hospital and Colonel Davenport Gift Shops.
In the 1950's, Marlene began her love of travel by vacationing in Michigan with her Aunt Marj, Uncle Bror and cousin, Marcia. And this was only the beginning. Marlene traveled to all 50 states and several foreign countries often with her friend, Rose, enjoying group tours. While married to Bob the family took “trailer” vacations. Later, when Brad and Deb moved to Florida she enjoyed visiting them for holidays.
She loved to go out to eat with her many friends especially “The Tuesday Villa Girls.” She adopted from her Uncle Bror's family and savored Swedish potato sausage and whiskey cookies. Along with Aunt Mary, she hosted sumptuous family holiday meals.
Survivors include her daughter- in- law, Deborah Scott, of Davenport, Iowa; step-granddaughter, Kristina Trout, step-grandson, Travis Trout, and cousins, Doris Borgeson of Blue Grass, Iowa, Marilyn Carson of Westchester, Ill., and Marcia Wetzel of Moline, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her two sons, Brad and Brian.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com