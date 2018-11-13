March 11, 1940-November 11, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Marlene J. Friedel, 78, of Rock Island died Sunday, November 11, 2018, at Silver Cross Health Care Center, Rock Island, after a brief illness.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, Jordan Catholic School or Alleman Catholic High School.
Marlene was born on March 11, 1940, on the family farm in Bridgewater, Iowa, the daughter of Darlene (Welsch) Kordick and Joseph Kordick. After graduation from Bridgewater High School in 1958, she worked for Look Magazine and Banker's Trust in Des Moines. On October 16, 1965, she married Richard Friedel at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Des Moines. After their wedding, they moved to Rock Island. She was a loving mother and homemaker, a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and active in the Altar and Rosary.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 53 years, Richard; daughter, Jennifer (James) Sautter of Blue Grass, and their sons, John and William; son, Thomas (Dana) Friedel of Dubuque, and their children, Monica and Joseph. She is also survived by her brothers, David (Patsy) Kordick of West Liberty, Iowa, and Philip (Diana) Kordick of Bridgewater; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, William Friedel.
Marlene's family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers from Silver Cross and Hospice Compassus in her final days. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com