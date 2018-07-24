June 2, 1934-July 21, 2018
DeWITT, Iowa — Marlyss Bickel, 84, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Westwing Place in DeWitt.
Marlyss June Bickel was born June 2, 1934, to Raymond and Marletta (Hellberg) Bickel in rural Scott County. She graduated from Lost Nation High School in 1953. Marlyss worked for 43 years in the claims department at Iowa Mutual in DeWitt.
Marlyss was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in DeWitt, the Altar and Rosary Society, and TOPS. She was like a second mom to all of her nieces and nephews and like a second grandmother to all of her great-nieces and nephews. Marlyss was dearly loved by her many friends who called and visited her frequently.
She is survived by her siblings, Ruth Ann Cost of Florida, Patricia (Bob) Pascuito of Jacksonville, Florida, Raymond (Margaret) Bickel Jr. of LaMotte, Iowa, Franklin Bickel of Grand Mound, Iowa, and Paul (Dot) Bickel of Colora, Maryland; a brother-in-law, James Franzen; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Marletta Mae Franzen.
Visitation will be from 9 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, July 28, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt, with a rosary at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
