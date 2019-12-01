July 7, 1946-November 18, 2019

DAVENPORT -- Marsha Maher died peacefully in her sleep at her daughter's home in Monroe, Mich., after a long battle with chronic disease.

She enjoyed visits from her great-grandchildren, Riley and Desmond, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a collector of cardinals and Isabel Bloom and loved to always look nice, getting her hair done every week until her illness made it too hard to do. She gave herself to her children and will be remembered for her generous sacrifices.

She was a woman who never realized her strength and courage. Marsha Maher was the second of two children of the late Jeanette (Lucier) and Thomas Fabricius. She married William Peter Maher in 1965 after graduating from Davenport West High School.

She is survived by Kelly (Maher)and Tim Evans with their 4 children, Corynn (Evans) Myers, Isaac, Diana and Andrew Evans; William T. Maher and Lori Maher and their 2 children Morgan Maher and Aaron Maher; as well as Shelby (Maher) and Scott VanZummeren and their two children Sean and Shae.

She was preceded in death by her brother Korry Fabricius as well as her husband William P Maher.