Martha Fuller

February 24, 1944 - September 1, 2023

Martha Fuller, age 79, passed away at her home in Aledo Friday, September 1, 2023.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.

Condolences and memorials to Mercer County Animal Shelter may be left at Speer Funeral Home in Aledo.

Martha was born February 24, 1944, in a refugee camp near Warsaw, Poland during WWII. Her family was fleeing eastern Ukraine via horses and wagons. After Martha's birth, the family reached German territory controlled by Allied forces and lived there for seven years until emigrating to the US to begin a new life in Illinois.

Martha entered 2nd grade without knowing any English. In 1962, she graduated from Knoxville High School and earned her US citizenship. In 1966, she graduated from Knox College. In 1968, Martha and Kenneth Fuller were married in Knoxville and later moved to Ken's home area of Aledo, where they farmed for 35 years before moving into town.

Martha worked for the Illinois Dept. of Human Services for 28 years. She also taught German and Title I Reading for seven years. She loved the natural world and enjoyed horseback riding, kayaking, hiking and more with family and friends. She also loved reading on many topics.

Survivors include son, Kevin and wife Katie Fuller, and twin grandchildren, Sam and Knox, of Mapleton, Illinois; sister, Ludmila Ballabina of McKinney, Texas; brothers-in-law, Vern Fuller of Aledo and Bruce Reynolds of Bloomington; many beloved nieces and nephews; first cousin, Monika Ruppel of Germany; and many dear relatives and friends in Germany, including her "adopted granddaughter," Jil Spier. Martha was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ken; brother, Edwin Pahl of Canada; nephew, Jim Fuller; niece, Trish Roseboom; and sisters-in-law: Patty Fuller and Linda Reynolds.