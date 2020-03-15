August 12, 1934-February 9, 2020

PRICE, Utah -- Martha Jane (Kerns) Schellenger, 85, died Sunday, February 9th, 2020, in Price, Utah, where she resided the past two years near her oldest daughter Carol (Schellenger) Montoya.

Honoring her wishes, Marty's remains were donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program in Iowa City, Iowa. A memorial mass and celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday June 20th, 2020, at St.Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport, Iowa, with a luncheon immediately following at the church.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marty was born August 12, 1934, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Edwin and Theresa Kerns. She was united in marriage to Charles F. Schellenger, her high school sweetheart, on November 13, 1954, in Bettendorf.

Marty was primarily a home maker raising her three children. She loved spending time with her children, baking, volunteering, and caring for her parents in their later years. She was also an avid Cubs fan. She was a very caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother.