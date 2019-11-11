November 9, 2019
BETTENDORF -- Funeral services for Martha Stratton, 90, of Bettendorf, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2930 31st Avenue, Rock Island. Burial will follow at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday evening from 4 – 7 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport, with a vigil service held at 6:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church or to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Mrs. Stratton died peacefully at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, on Saturday, November 9th.
She was born in 1929 in Moline, Ill., the daughter of Tom and Despina Pappas. She married John Stratton on June 26, 1949, in Rock Island, and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
You have free articles remaining.
Martha worked as a Realtor broker for Ruhl and Ruhl Realtors. She was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, and it's Philoptochos Society; PEO-JS, Davenport; and was a former member of both the Junior Board of VNA and the Junior League. She enjoyed reading, golfing, crocheting, crossword puzzles, and especially traveling to Florida with her husband John.
Survivors include her husband John, daughters: Helen Moorhead, Bettendorf and Marge Stratton, Davenport; son, Jay (Penny) Stratton, Bettendorf; grandchildren: Denise (Scott) Kepner, Tom (Emily) Moorhead, Alex (A.B.) Brown, Jessica (Daniel) Sheridan and Jonathon (Katie) Stratton; great-grandchildren: Corea, Jayden, Alysha, Ava, Charlie, Max, Elliot, and Amara; sister, Pauline Nichols, Sarasota, Fla., and brother, John (Eileen) Pappas, Denver.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, a brother Pete, a sister Teddy, and a son-in-law, John Moorhead.
Online condolences may be made to www.WeertsFH.com