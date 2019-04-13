Try 3 months for $3
Jacobs

May 28, 1928-March 27, 2019

NORTH HILLS, Calif. - Martin R. Jacobs was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad, May 28, 1948, to Robert and Muriel (Lambert) Jacobs. He was the second born of 9 children.

Marty married Victoria Salvidar in 1970. During the winter of 1979, Marty, Vickie and their son, Jason, packed up and moved to California. Marty loved his family, worked hard, enjoyed his Harley, Corvette and cooking for family and friends. He is survived by his wife Vickie, and son Jason.

He is also survived by brothers: Matthew (Colleen), Davenport, Mark (Kris) Charlotte N.C. Sisters : Margaret, Marlene (Greg) Zam, Marylin (Pat) Bradley all of Davenport, Marrita, DesMoines,, Marjorie (Tim) Dolan, LeClaire, and Michele (Mark) Palmer, Oakridge Oregon.

