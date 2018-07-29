Martin Rollston

July 3, 1922-July 28, 2018
DAVENPORT - Martin T. “Bud” Rollston, 96, a resident of Davenport, died Saturday, July 28, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Home in Davenport.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.
Born on July 3, 1922, in Clinton, Massachusetts, Bud was the son of Ethel and Robert Rollston. He married the love of his life, Arlene Rollston, on Feb 8, 1941. She preceded him in death on July 17, 2018.
Bud was employed for 23 years at the former Mercy Hospital, retiring in 1989. He was a member of the National Guard-34th Infantry Division and served in the U.S. Army in the European Theater for 5 years during World War II. Bud loved and lived for his family, every night was spent calling his daughter and each of his grandchildren.
Those left to honor his memory include his daughter and son-in-law Cindee and Mike TeBrake of Arizona; grandchildren and spouses, Becky and Tim Rohm, Debbie Martin, Cheri and Dave Cabana, Colleen and Doug Dittmar, Chad and Mary Pins; step-grandchildren, Brad and Colleen TeBrake, Brooke and Nick Mueller; great-grandchildren and spouses, Michael and Corina Walter, Tony and Andrea Huebbe, Keith and Taylor Huebbe, Jessica and Anna Lynn Martin, Anna Martin, Haley and Robert Slagel, Kara and Zac Shannon, Erika and Keagan Tumey, Isabella Pins, Tyler Hoffmaster, and 14 great-great-grandchildren; Preston, Dominic, Isabel, Talan, Holland, Sirius, Aarison, Nolan, Ryleigh, Bentley, Alanah, Emmett and Elijah.
In addition to his wife, Bud was preceded in death by his parents; his sister; daughter, Nancy Sue Greenwood; and Grandson, Curtis Temple.