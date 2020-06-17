× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DAVENPORT -- Marty H. Lawson, Sr., 72, of Davenport, passed away on, Wednesday, June 11, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus.

In keeping with Marty’s wishes, the rite of cremation has been accorded and interment will take place privately at National Cemetery, Rock Island, Arsenal. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home assisted his family with arrangements.

Marty H Lawson was born January 26, 1948, in Davenport, the son of Gilbert and Marianne (Briggs) Lawson. Marty proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam War. He had been married to Sharon Carlyle. He had also been married to Brenda Lee.

Marty had been a Dental Technician working at D.D.S., Dentist’s Dental Service. He enjoyed construction projects, gambling and playing his guitar.

Survivors include his children: Sherry (Owen) King, of South Carolina, Marty (Trudy) Lawson, Sr., Davenport, Steve (Maleka) Lawson, Colona, Illinois, Tony (Jessie) Lawson, and, Terry Lawson, all of New Liberty, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; his siblings; John Lawson, Kathy Smith and Brenda Hill. He was preceded in death by his parents.

