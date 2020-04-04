Marvin Eugene Fulton Jr. "Rusty"

Marvin Eugene Fulton Jr. "Rusty"

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Fulton

January 5, 1954- March 30, 2020

MILAN -- Marvin Eugene Fulton Jr. "Rusty" of Milan, Ill., passed away peacefully on March 30th, 2020, surrounded by family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Rusty was born on January 5th, 1954, in Davenport, Iowa. He was an avid arrowhead hunter, golfer, hobby photographer, family grill-master, and amazing mentor, father, and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his father Marvin Sr. and brother Frank (Donna).

Survivors include his mother Barbara, sons Michael and James (Aly), daughters Jennifer (Jeff) and Katelyn (Ben), sisters Sherry (Tim) and Marty (Jeff), brother Jim (Shelly), and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News