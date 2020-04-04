January 5, 1954- March 30, 2020
MILAN -- Marvin Eugene Fulton Jr. "Rusty" of Milan, Ill., passed away peacefully on March 30th, 2020, surrounded by family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Rusty was born on January 5th, 1954, in Davenport, Iowa. He was an avid arrowhead hunter, golfer, hobby photographer, family grill-master, and amazing mentor, father, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his father Marvin Sr. and brother Frank (Donna).
Survivors include his mother Barbara, sons Michael and James (Aly), daughters Jennifer (Jeff) and Katelyn (Ben), sisters Sherry (Tim) and Marty (Jeff), brother Jim (Shelly), and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
