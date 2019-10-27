October 24, 2019
WILTON - Marvin Ray Sherman, 86, Wilton, Iowa, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at his home.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment: Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
Marvin is survived by his daughter, Nancy (Robert) Cross, Wilton, daughter-in-law, Cindy Sherman, Zephyrhills, Florida; four grandchildren; and sister, Betty Heirs, Lugoff, South Carolina.
Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; and son, Mark Sherman.