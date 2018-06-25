April 4, 1929 - June 23, 2018
MUSCATINE - Marvin J. Zybarth, 89, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Premier Estates in Muscatine.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Muscatine Humane Society in memory of Marvin. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Marvin's arrangements and his family. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Marvin John Zybarth was born on April 4, 1929, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of John F. and Mary A. (Gray) Zybarth. He was a 1947 graduate of St. Mathias. Marvin served with the National Guard from 1947 – 1953. On December 16, 1950, Marvin was united in marriage to Amy G. Lake in Muscatine. He worked as a molder for several different factories, finally retiring with 34 years with Stockton Quality Foundry, in Stockton, Iowa. Marvin was a member of St. Mathias Catholic Church in Muscatine and was a past member of the Muscatine Moose. He enjoyed playing cards, Solitaire, being in the outdoors, working in his yard and garden, feeding and watching the birds and squirrels, fishing, and was an avid Hawkeye and Cubs fan. One of Marvin's favorite things to do was being a taxi driver for his granddaughter, Autumn.
Marvin will be deeply missed by his wife of 67 years, Amy, of Muscatine; his children, Mary L. Zybarth of Muscatine, Avery (Amy L.) Zybarth of Muscatine and Daniel L. Zybarth and Angela of Muscatine; one granddaughter, Autumn Zybarth of Muscatine; one sister, Vada (Marvin J.) Timm of Muscatine; four nieces and one nephew.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, and one nephew, Johnny Timm.