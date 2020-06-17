× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 1, 1921-June 14, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Mary A. Mapes, 98, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Iowa Masonic Health Facility in Bettendorf.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home. Mary's funeral service will be livestreamed on the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or to the Iowa Masonic Health Facility.

Mary Alida Kloppenborg was born October 1, 1921, in Rapids City, Illinois, the daughter of John & Mary (Mertens) Kloppenborg. She was educated at Sacred Heart School in Moline, Illinois, and graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in Davenport, Iowa, in 1939. She was united in marriage to Bill J. Mapes on February 23, 1946, at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. He preceded her in death on August 29, 1994.

Mary worked in her early years at her father's grocery store. After she raised her family, she returned to work at Kloppenborg Foundry and Fan.