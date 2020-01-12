October 13, 1933-January 8, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Mary A. Putnam, 86, of Davenport, Iowa, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Davenport.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport, funeral service to follow. Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Van Buren City Cemetery in Van Buren, Mo. Memorials may be directed to the Van Buren City Cemetery to help with the historical upkeep.
Mary was born October 13, 1933, to Comp and Katie Everhart in Grandin, Mo. On January 26, 1952, Mary was united in marriage to Edwin “Bruce” Putnam in Van Buren, Mo.; he preceded her in death. To this union, three children were born: Marcia, Mark, and Marty. She enjoyed her life as a homemaker. Mary was a talented cook and seamstress. She loved her family most of all and always put them first. Mary was a long time member of LifeBridge Church in Davenport, Iowa.
Mary is survived by her three children: Marcia Edwards, Mark (Valli) Putnam, and Marty (Chris) Putnam; several grandchildren: Doug (Julaine) Edwards Jr., Amy Edwards, David (Audrey) Putnam, Michael (Caitlin) Putnam, Annette (Matthew) Petz, Steven Putnam, and Lindsey (Dustin) Ryan; eleven great- grandchildren; two sisters-in-law: Denise Everhart and Melba Murray; a brother-in-law, Clyde “Bud” (Nan) Putnam; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; her parents; a sister, Patricia Womack; three brothers: Charles, Robert “Cob”, and Vernon “Sonny” Everhart; and a son-in-law, Doug Edwards.
Online condolences may be made to the Putnam family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com