October 13, 1933-January 8, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Mary A. Putnam, 86, of Davenport, Iowa, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Davenport.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport, funeral service to follow. Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Van Buren City Cemetery in Van Buren, Mo. Memorials may be directed to the Van Buren City Cemetery to help with the historical upkeep.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary was born October 13, 1933, to Comp and Katie Everhart in Grandin, Mo. On January 26, 1952, Mary was united in marriage to Edwin “Bruce” Putnam in Van Buren, Mo.; he preceded her in death. To this union, three children were born: Marcia, Mark, and Marty. She enjoyed her life as a homemaker. Mary was a talented cook and seamstress. She loved her family most of all and always put them first. Mary was a long time member of LifeBridge Church in Davenport, Iowa.