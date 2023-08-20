Mary Anderson Zimmerman

April 13, 1927 - August 8, 2023

Mary Anderson Zimmerman, 96, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home on August 8, 2023, surrounded by the tremendous love of her entire family.

She is welcomed home by Jerry, her husband of 42 years; her parents; and 12 siblings in heaven.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Mary was born April 13, 1927, to James and Agnes (Anderson) McFedries in Ayrshire, Scotland. She was the second youngest of 13 children, 10 of which lived to adulthood. Mary immigrated to America sailing aboard the ship Queen Mary arriving in New York City on September 9, 1957. A gentleman from Maquoketa, Iowa, who met her family by chance while traveling abroad offered to sponsor any of Mary's family who wanted to come to America. Mary was the first to take him up on his offer. She met her husband Jerry at the Col Ballroom in Davenport where they spent countless happy years and good times dancing to the sounds of Big Band music. They married on March 4, 1961. Their daughter Lisa was born in April 1962. On April 5, 1963, alongside her brother John, she proudly became a United States citizen.

Upon coming to America, Mary worked in retail in the bridal shop of Petersen Harned & Von Maur and William Mundy's dress shop in downtown Davenport. She eventually became a real estate agent and worked for many years at Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors until her retirement at age 62.

In addition to her passion for sunbathing, regular and frequent vacations, ballroom dancing, and a good night out at the Elk's Club with a Manhattan in her hand, Mary loved her family and friends with all her heart. She and Jerry cared for their three grandchildren for several years each before she allowed them to go to daycare. She spent decades traveling to their dance, cheer, sports, and school activities. Two cherished highlights of her life were welcoming her great grandchildren Nolan and Bella, who she absolutely adored, into the world.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Ken) Reisen; granddaughters: Marie (Brennan) Grimes of Bettendorf, Iowa, Claire (Andrew) Dobek of Long Grove, Iowa; grandson, Scott Reisen (Courtney Beers) of Eldridge, Iowa; and great-grandchildren, Nolan Gerald Grimes and Isabella Marie Dobek. She is also survived by Audrey (Loren) Lovfald of Seabrook, Texas; nephews: Michael (Jaroenjit) Lovfald, Mark Lovfald both of League City, Texas, Norman McFedries, Davenport, Iowa; nieces: Marcelle (Tommy) Ho of Dallas, Texas, and Jennifer McFedries of Beverly Hills, California. Many nieces and nephews also survive in Scotland.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry in 2003; her parents; sisters: Maggie, Jennie, Nan, Jean, and Christina; brothers: James, William, David, and John; nieces: Agnes McFedries Kennedy, and Katie McFedries Heuer; along with many close friends who were like family.

Special thanks to the entire staff at Compassus Hospice, especially Kristina, Bridget, Chaplin Don, and Lecresha for their kindness and loving, compassionate care.

Donations in Mary's memory can be made to Disabled American Veterans, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or a charity of your choice.

Mary was the matriarch of the family and was loved deeply by all who were touched by her kind and generous heart. There's not a day that goes by that we won't miss you and wish you were here with us again. May you rest in peace until we see you again.