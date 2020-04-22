October 14, 1926- April 18, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Mary Ann Fellman, 93, of Walcott, formerly of Davenport, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Due to the current health crisis, private services were held with burial at Davenport Memorial Park. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
Mary Ann Klehn was born on October 14, 1926, in Davenport, a daughter of Edwin and Angela (Roberts) Klehn. She was united in marriage to Paul W. Fellman on January 9, 1946, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Davenport. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2003. They shared over 57 years of marriage together.
Mary Ann worked for many years as a receptionist at KLJB and Ruhl and Ruhl. She retired in 1989.
She was a past member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and more recently attended St. Anthony's with her daughter, Linda. Mary Ann was past president of the Quad City Insurance Women, a member of Plus 60 and the Daughters of Isabella.
Mary Ann enjoyed attending the QC Symphony and doing water aerobics at the Scott County Family Y, which was more of a social group then exercise! After Paul's retirement, they enjoyed wintering in Texas for many years.
Mary Ann is survived by her children: Bill (Carole) Fellman, Houston, Texas, Larry (Jean) Fellman, Rock Island, Illinois, Linda Reedy, Bettendorf, and Dan Fellman, Walcott; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a brother and sister-in-law, Michael (Joanne) Klehn, Davenport, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Ginger (Jack) Wolfe and Marty (Dick) Fuller. May they rest in peace.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.