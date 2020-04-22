× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 14, 1926- April 18, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Mary Ann Fellman, 93, of Walcott, formerly of Davenport, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Due to the current health crisis, private services were held with burial at Davenport Memorial Park. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

Mary Ann Klehn was born on October 14, 1926, in Davenport, a daughter of Edwin and Angela (Roberts) Klehn. She was united in marriage to Paul W. Fellman on January 9, 1946, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Davenport. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2003. They shared over 57 years of marriage together.

Mary Ann worked for many years as a receptionist at KLJB and Ruhl and Ruhl. She retired in 1989.

She was a past member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and more recently attended St. Anthony's with her daughter, Linda. Mary Ann was past president of the Quad City Insurance Women, a member of Plus 60 and the Daughters of Isabella.