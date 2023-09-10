Mary Ann Moens

February 13, 1935 - September 5, 2023

Mary Ann Moens, 88, of Atkinson, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Atkinson, Illinois. Reverend Stephen Engelbrecht will celebrate. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery, Atkinson. A Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 8:30 a.m., on Tuesday, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. The visitation will follow from 9 – 10 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Mary Ann Moens Memorial Fund.

Mary Ann was born February 13, 1935, the daughter of Louis and Anna Mae (Toteno) Sherbeyn, in Cambridge, Illinois. She graduated from Atkinson High School, class of 1953. She went to work as a secretary for John Deere. On March 30, 1955, Mary Ann married Leonard Moens. He preceded her in death on July 29, 2021. She was a member of the St. Anthony Choir, Women's Club, American Legion Auxiliary, Henry County Home Extension, several church committees, and helped Len by clerking in the auctioneering business. She enjoyed gardening and her flowers, canning all summer long, baking, and cooking. Her favorite times were sitting on the front porch with Len while enjoying their morning coffee and watching cars pass by. They enjoyed visiting with their neighbors, family cookouts, and spending time with the family – especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include children: Mike (Peg) Moens of Eureka, Pam Essingler of Prophetstown, Theresa (Rob) Sheldon of Bullard, Texas, Brent (Tanya) Moens of Annawan, and Chad Moens of Davenport, Iowa; grandchildren: Maribeth (Adam) Rocke, Stephanie Moens, Brandon (Rose) Moens, Paul (Kim) Moens, Alex Essingler, Katrina (Travis) VanDerWal, Andrea (Ian) Smetona, Kyle Sheldon, Cassie Moens DVM, Cole (Meho) Moens, Caitlyn Moens; great-grandchildren: Fiona, Donavan, Dawson, Dallas, and Foster Rocke, Wyatt, Holden, Levi, and Clara VanDerWal, Quin and Adler Smetona, Alani and Amelia Jackson, Mila Jo Moens and Theo Moens; siblings: Lucille Hulslander, Diana Gannon, Robert Sherbeyn, and Anita (Bruce) Carmany; sisters and brothers-in-law: Helen Beuseling, Stella Sherbeyn, Arlene (Dave) Pacquer, Darlene (Maurice) DeSutter, and Carolyn Burke; and several nieces and nephews.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Anna Sherbeyn; her loving husband, Leonard Moens; brother, Augie Sherbeyn; sisters and brothers-in-law: Rachel and Lenny Mock, Buck and Mary Lou Moens; Web Bueseling, Richard Moens, Vernon Moens, James Burke, and Mike Gannon.