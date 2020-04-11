Mary Ann Otte

A private ceremony for immediate family was held with interment at the Rock Island Arsenal Cemetery next to her husband of 59 years, George Otte. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Mary Ann Shimerka was born on April 11, 1926, to Vincent and Clara Shimerka on a farm near Abie, Neb. In June 1946, George Otte was in the hospital recovering from injuries suffered in a small plane crash, and Mary Ann would come to see him often. After discharge from the hospital, George and Mary Ann would see each other at area dances. She had her eye on him from the start! They were married on April 17, 1947, living in Lincoln, Neb., while George finished college. Upon graduation, George accepted a job in Davenport, Iowa, moving there in 1948. During the time between 1948 and 1953, they had four children and started their lifelong friendships in Davenport through their involvement in service organizations, church, and work.