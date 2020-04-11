April 11, 1926-April 3, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Mary Ann Otte passed away on April 3, 2020, after a two-week illness from surgery and complications from the coronavirus.
A private ceremony for immediate family was held with interment at the Rock Island Arsenal Cemetery next to her husband of 59 years, George Otte. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com
Mary Ann Shimerka was born on April 11, 1926, to Vincent and Clara Shimerka on a farm near Abie, Neb. In June 1946, George Otte was in the hospital recovering from injuries suffered in a small plane crash, and Mary Ann would come to see him often. After discharge from the hospital, George and Mary Ann would see each other at area dances. She had her eye on him from the start! They were married on April 17, 1947, living in Lincoln, Neb., while George finished college. Upon graduation, George accepted a job in Davenport, Iowa, moving there in 1948. During the time between 1948 and 1953, they had four children and started their lifelong friendships in Davenport through their involvement in service organizations, church, and work.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband in 2006. She is survived by her children Linda Nordeen, Robert, Greg (Syd), and Doug (Marcia). Grandchildren include Heather Nordeen Courtney (Jamie), Steve Nordeen (Amy Beert), Elizabeth Nordeen (Sean Jackson); Rachel Welsh and Nathan Otte; twins Charles Otte (Jessica) and Matthew Otte (Casi); and Meredith Otte Briggs (Zach). Great-grandchildren include Madison and Austin Welsh; twins William Beert-Nordeen and Olivia Beert-Nordeen and Eden Beert-Nordeen; Alexander and Nicholas Jackson; Stella Otte; Owen and Miles Otte; Ethan and twins Emma and Quinn Otte.
Memorials may be made to the Putnam Guild, PEO Chapter GW or Our Lady of Victory Foundation.
