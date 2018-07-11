August 12, 1931-July 9, 2018
DAVENPORT — Mary Ann Rockstroh, 86, a resident of Davenport, passed away Monday, July 9, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, July 13, 2018, at Halligan McCabe Devries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. The family will greet friends Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or any veterans charity.
Mary Ann Rothwell was born August 12, 1931, in Garrett, Indiana, the daughter of Frank and Helen (Krus) Rothwell. She graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital Nursing School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Mary was united in marriage to Joseph H. Rockstroh on October 18, 1952, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Garrett, Indiana. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2002.
Mary, who was affectionately known as “Peanut” had been a nurse while living in Indiana. Her favorite job was being a mother to her six children. She enjoyed bingo, trying her luck with lottery tickets, reading, and most importantly, spending time with her family. In earlier years, she was president of Henry Clay High School Band Boosters in Lexington, Kentucky.
She is survived by her children, Margaret “Peggy” Sherman, South Carolina, Deborah Hancock, Kentucky, Barbara Hansen, DeWitt, Iowa, Mark (Peggy Lynn) Rockstroh, Kentucky, Virginia (Jerry) Winfield, Davenport, and Cathy (Joe) Bednar, Michigan; 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by sons-in-law, Randy Hancock and Steve Sherman; a sister, Margaret Miller; and her parents.
