March 22, 1933-April 25, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Mary Ann Schmidt, 87, Bettendorf, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Heartland Health Care, Moline.

Following family services, the family will host a drive-by event at Mary Ann's graveside at 12 Noon on Wednesday, April 30, 2020, at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Attendants will be on site to coordinate and give direction.

Mary Ann Lake was born on March 22, 1933, in Glen Ellen, Ill., the daughter of Ola and Anna (Verikous) Lake. She graduated from Moline High School, Class of 1951. She married William “Jack” Schmidt on November 1, 1969, in Moline. He died August 19, 2019. Mary Ann retired after nearly 30 years as a secretary from Deere & Co., Mary Ann was a member of First Baptist Church Moline and regularly attended the Wednesday Bible Study. She dearly loved her grandchildren.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Angie Schmidt, Bettendorf, grandchildren, Collin Moore, Haley Moore and Owen Schmidt, great grandchild, Malakai Moore and siblings, Laveta Hodgerson, Moline, Jimmy Lake, Bettendorf, and Nancy Johnson, Milan.