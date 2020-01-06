MOLINE -- Funeral services for Mary Ann Williams, 80, of Moline, Ill., will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m.

Mary Ann Mahieu was born July 18, 1939, the daughter of Albert and Lorraine (Kruger) Mahieu. She married James O. Williams October 22, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. In her earlier years, Mary Ann was very active in her children's lives. From being a den mother to PTA President and everything in between, she was there for her children. She was a strong Catholic with a special devotion to Mary. She was active in Home Extension for many years.