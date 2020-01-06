July 18, 1939-January 4, 2020
MOLINE -- Funeral services for Mary Ann Williams, 80, of Moline, Ill., will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m.
Mrs. Williams died Saturday, January 4, 2020, at her home.
Mary Ann Mahieu was born July 18, 1939, the daughter of Albert and Lorraine (Kruger) Mahieu. She married James O. Williams October 22, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. In her earlier years, Mary Ann was very active in her children's lives. From being a den mother to PTA President and everything in between, she was there for her children. She was a strong Catholic with a special devotion to Mary. She was active in Home Extension for many years.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her husband, Jim; children, Scott (Elizabeth) Williams, Moline, Jeff (Chana) Williams, Buffalo, Iowa, Tammy (Mike) Van Hoe, East Moline; Eric (Christina) Williams, Land O' Lakes, Fla., and Sean (Katie) Williams, Monticello, Iowa; grandchildren, Ian and Seth Williams, Samantha Williams, Elizabeth, Hannah, Sarah, and Rebekah Van Hoe, Christian and Kolbe Williams, Augustine, Anthony, Ambrose, Joseph, Joshua, George, Patrick, and Vincent Williams; siblings, Brother Giles, St. Meinrad Archabbey, Spencer County, Ind., Patricia Mahieu (Jon), Stow, Ohio, Kathleen Kelly, Lexington, Ill., Lawrence (Carollyn) Mahieu, Davenport, Iowa, Susan (Gary) Polton, Davenport, Iowa, and Marcella (Ron) Johnson, Port Byron, Ill.; brother-in-law, Roland Robert, Calif.; and her “long time best friend”, Diane Wolf, Moline; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Barbara Robert and Maureen(Barry)Verner; brother, David Mahieu; grandchildren, MaryJoy Therese and Elijah Maccabee Williams, and great nephew, Collin Frank.
The family would appreciate your prayers for the repose of Mary Ann's soul.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she was a member.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com