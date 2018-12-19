December 5, 1943-December 16, 2018
DAVENPORT — Mary C. Fletcher, 75, of Davenport passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018, in Davenport. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 21, 2018, at 10 a.m. at The Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Red Cross. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.
Mary was born December 5, 1943, in Moline, the loving daughter of James and Marjorie (Veith) Barnet. She was united in marriage to Duane Fletcher on October 10, 1959, in Eldridge, Iowa. He preceded her in death on September 22, 2014. Along with her husband, Mary owned and operated Fletcher Sewer Service for over 30 years. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing euchre.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Leo (Wendy) Fletcher, LeClaire, Carol (Brien) Roberts, Moline, Stacy (Joseph) Fletcher-Pheifer, Hampton, and Jeff Early, Davenport; grandchildren, Nicholas and Victoria Fletcher, Stephanie Roberts and Steven and Anna Fletcher; great-grandchildren, Rayna, David, Maddison and Stella; siblings, Tom, David, Tony and Mike Barnet and Barb Box, Karen Tarchinski and Elizabeth Demartelare; and dear friends, Kurt and Judi Kroeger. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by a son, Gary; grandson, Robert Thomas Fletcher; and a sister, Alice Ludwig.