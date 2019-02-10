December 29, 1937-February 7, 2019
ROCK ISLAND - Mary C. Foster, 81, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island or to the Midwest Writing Center.
Mary was born on December 29, 1937, in Mexico, Mo., the daughter of George B. and Mary Jane (Barnbrook) Steckel. She married George Foster on August 29, 1965, in Illinois. Mary worked as a teacher and administrator for the Moline School District for 35 years. She was a member of: St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, Midwest Writing Center, Kiwanis of Moline, and the Blackhawk Unit of Retired Teachers.
Mary is survived by her sister-in-law, Anne Steckel; nephews, Father Greg Steckel, John G. Steckel; niece, Anne V. (Brett) Frazier; numerous other nieces and nephews; and very special friends, Shirley Thomas and Gee Green.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Foster; parents; infant son, George Michael Foster; and brother, George B. Steckel.
