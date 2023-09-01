Mary C. Klingborg

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday September 2, 2023, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time. The burial will be at Moline Memorial Park.

Mary was born on November 25, 1933, in Port Byron, Illinois, the daughter of Daniel Howard and Dorothy (Carlson) Noah. She married Phillip David Klingborg on September 10, 1955, in Port Byron. He preceded her in death on January 22, 2008. Mary was previously employed as manager of administration at Deere Harvester Credit Union, retiring in 1997. During that time she was very active in the Illinois Quad Cities Chapter of Credit Unions, serving as secretary and later president. Even in retirement she continued to assist the credit union with their New Horizons Program. Mary was also a member of Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline and the Moline Viking Club.