Mary Chapman

March 25, 1926 — July 17, 2018
EAST MOLINE — Mary E. Chapman, 92, of East Moline, died Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in New Perspective Senior Living, Silvis.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, with The Rev. Roger Perry officiating. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Monday, July 23. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Quad-City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.
The former Mary Ellen Putnam was born March 25, 1926, in Arkansas City, Kansas, the daughter of Jessie and Nellie (Howk) Putnam. She graduated from Arkansas City High School in 1944, and remained active with the class planning committee, helping to organize the 70-year reunion held in 2014. She married Donald Eugene Chapman on Aug. 1, 1948, in Wichita, Kansas. He died April 13, 2017.
Mary worked in payroll for Culver Aircraft Company, and later as a keypunch operator for the Veteran's Administration. She was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline, where she taught Sunday School and belonged to the United Methodist Women. She also was a member of Eastern Star and the Illini Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed painting, quilting, and loved bird watching. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Mary, especially her grandchildren.
Mary is survived by two children and their spouses, Charlene and Chuck Loding of Orion, Illinois, and Mike and Melissa Chapman of Geneseo, Illinois; three grandchildren, Amy Arthur and her husband Craig, Savannah Chapman, and J. Ross Chapman; and a great-grandson, Caleb Arthur. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Don.
