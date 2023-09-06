Mary Colette Ripslinger

July 13, 1931 - September 2, 2023

Mary Colette Ripslinger, 92, of Davenport, passed away, Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society.

Mass of Christian Burial was 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church with visitation being held one hour prior to the mass at church. Halligan-McCabe-Devries Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial was in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal.

Colette was born on July 13, 1931 in Charlotte, Iowa, daughter of John and Frances (O'Toole) Shannon. She was united in marriage to Jon Ripslinger on October 20, 1956.

Colette graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy High School at 16 and later from Mt. St. Clare at 18. She began teaching kindergarten in Bennett, Iowa and taught many children over the years. Colette was always happy and jolly and known for her full body laugh. She was never one to argue and had a great sense of humor. She was a kind soul and always put others first. Colette especially loved her family and found great joy in the family gatherings. She will be deeply missed.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Jon; children: Jane Kroening, Joseph (Tracy) Ripslinger, Jay (Brenda) Ripslinger, Jill Ripslinger, John (Beth) Ripslinger and Jeffrey Ripslinger; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Norbert, Virgil, Margaret Mary and Carmilla and son-in-law, Mike.

