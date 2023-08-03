Mary Conway

June 23, 1928 - July 30, 2023

Mary Conway, 95, South Elgin, Illinois, formerly of Davenport, passed away July 30, 2023, at her home.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 5, 2023, 1 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church with visitation held one hour prior to mass. Private burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Mary was born on June 23, 1928, in Davenport, daughter of Lawrence and Antionette (Bieber) Killion. She was a graduate of Immaculate Conception Academy and Marycrest College earning her degree in social work. Mary worked as a case aid for several years before changing careers. She decided to get her teaching certificate and taught in the Davenport Community School District for many years.

Mary met the love of her life, Patrick Conway, at her sister's wedding. Mary was the maid of honor and Pat was the best man. They began dating and married on January 25, 1964. They enjoyed 34 wonderful years of marriage until Pat's death in 1998.

Mary enjoyed her wonderful dogs, crossword puzzles, card club with her friends, Jane Austen books, watching Columbo and most of all her beloved grandsons.

Those left to honor her memory include daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Steve Meyer, Elgin; grandsons: Brett and Brian Meyer, Elgin; nieces: Becky Daniel, Davenport, Mary Pat (Scott) Paul, Omaha; nephew, Stephen Daniel, Burlington, Wisconsin. In addition, Mary is survived by great-nieces: Amber (Chris) Herrin, Bridget (Brian) Collins, Riley Killion; and great-nephews: Kyle and Sean Paul.

In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by parents; brother, John (Rosemary) Killion; sister, Agnes (Edward) Daniel; niece, Deborah Daniel; and nephew, Tom Killion. May they rest in peace.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude.

