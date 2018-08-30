Mary Donahue

March 5, 1930 — August 28, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Mary E. Donahue, 88, of Davenport, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be at the church prior to Mass from 9 -10 a.m. The family invites you to join them at Ridgecrest Koenig Chapel for a time of fellowship on Friday, Aug. 31, from 1:30-3 p.m.
Mary passed away peacefully Aug. 28, 2018, at Crest Health Care Center. Genesis Hospice was attending to her, along with the Ridgecrest staff who were so much a part of her life.
Mary Evelyn Linnenkamp was born March 5, 1930, in Sigourney, Iowa. Mary was the first born daughter of Raymond J. and Margaret S. (Wagner) Linnenkamp. She graduated from Marycrest College with a BA in 1953. She was united in marriage to Thomas J. “Tom” Donahue Jr. on Nov. 25, 1954, at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, Harper, Iowa. After raising their children, she resumed her career as an elementary school teacher at Holy Family School. Mrs. Donahue retired after 18 years, a much, much beloved teacher for students through the '70s and '80s. She received a lifetime achievement award from Marycrest for her community and teaching work.
Mary and Tom enjoyed travel, the outdoors, and socializing with family and their friends. As part of the Ridgecrest community, she volunteered in the activity room, offering a smile and a bag of popcorn as her outreach to other residents. She remained closely at her husband's side until he died June 3, 2008.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Anita (Robert Ryan) Donahue, Vancouver, Washington; Raymond (Kelly) Donahue, Davenport, Michael (Krista) Donahue, Davenport, and Patricia “Trish” (Todd) Southard, Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Ryan Donahue, Lindsay Donahue, Emily and Joseph Bryant, Sabrina Southard, Alex and Bethany Donahue, Genica, Willow and Emily Ryan; son-in-law, Kelly Bryant; sister-n-law, Virginia Donahue; siblings, Sr. Catherine Linnenkamp, CHM, Donna Feims, Lavern (Karen) Linnenkamp, James (Marlene) Linnenkamp and Donald Linnenkamp.
She was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter, Margaret “Peggy” Bryant, a sister, Sarah Quinn, and a brother, John Linnenkamp.
The family would like to thank the loving and dedicated staff of Crest Health Center for their care and support.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted her family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to All Saints Catholic School tuition assistance program.
