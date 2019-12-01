August 24, 1926-November 29, 2019

DAVENPORT -- Funeral Services to celebrate the life of Mary E. Dalldorf, 93, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends Monday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be additional visitation Tuesday prior to her service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Mary passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at her home in Davenport, surrounded by her family.

Mary Eileen Eggemann was born August 24, 1926, in Jefferson City, Missouri, a daughter of Leo H. and Zita (Grothoff) Eggemann. She married Carl W. Dalldorf, October 20, 1948. He preceded her in death, August 25, 1985.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary had worked 32 years with the former Woolworth Company, retiring in 1988. She was always ready to go out to lunch or shopping. She enjoyed her adventures with her best friend, Pat and loved traveling with her sister, Lucille and her niece, Jane.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the Alzheimer Association or the American Lung Association.