April 25, 1938-January 2, 2019
LECLAIRE - Mary E. Orlowski, 80, of Rochester, Minnesota, formerly of Le Claire, Iowa, and Moline, Ill., died Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at Madonna Towers in Rochester, Minn.
Funeral service and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf, Iowa. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Friday at church. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf, Iowa. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport, Iowa, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mary was born April 25, 1938, in Arlington, MA, the daughter of Joseph John and Stasia Stella (Niemyski) Daley. On April 4, 1959, in Cambridge, MA, she married John Orlowski. He preceded her in death on February 15, 2014.
Mary graduated valedictorian in her high school, she had a special devotion to Mother Mary and faithfully prayed the rosary every Friday. Mary loved her group at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf, Iowa. Mary enjoyed playing cards and being with friends. She also enjoyed working at the store located within Madonna Towers, she was enjoying her iPad where she was playing and defeating much younger players in word games online.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Susan Orlowski of Homewood, Ill., Kathleen Church of Redmond, Wash., Christopher (Barb) Orlowski of Rochester, Minn., Aileen (Daniel) Haertjens of Geneseo, Ill., and Mary (Thomas) DeSmet of Pendleton, N.Y.; 15 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her parents and brother Robert Daley and sister Eleanor (Daley) Cole.
Online condolences may be made to Mary's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.